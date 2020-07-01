Brianna Ruffin, a recent graduate of Churchville-Chili Senior High School, was selected among 15 candidates to receive the Polly F. Burke Scholarship totaling $3,500.

The Irondequoit Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which is based in the Corn Hill neighborhood of Rochester, held a ceremony at Ruffin’s Chili home to present the scholarship.

The decision was based on applicants’ academic achievement, extracurricular activities, essays, references and other evidence addressing their leadership abilities, sense of patriotism, responsible behavior, honesty and integrity.

The Polly F. Burke Scholarship endowment was established by her family and friends in 1999. Burke was a member of the DAR Irondequoit Chapter for 70 years. Over $90,000 in scholarships has gone to local high school seniors or graduates of an accredited Monroe County high school since 2000.