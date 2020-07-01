Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Zachary Bach, Jerry Barnes, Matthew Barton, Chloe Bliss, Kimberly Cordon, Jenna Critchlow, Madison Cunningham, Sean Delaney, Erica DiNapoli, Aaron Freeman, Holly Gualtieri, Sadie Keddy, Delvy Koumba-Mouity, Kaarel Kuus, Bianca Laudise, Zachary Orlick, Samantha Reese, Lily Stonebraker and Taylor Triou, of Farmington, and Kevin Acker, Joseph Allocco, Kalin Bailey, Jeffrey Bateman-Ferry, Laura Broderick, Audrey Brown, Bennett Cary, Kelly DuPrey, Michelle Hattori, Autumn Javier, Chestine McLeod, Naomi McMullen, Cole Moszak, Cassidy Niver, David Palella and Colin Reagan, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Anna Bocanelli, of Farmington, and Olivia Trombley, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Lauren Hotto, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Hotto majors in psychology.

Savanna Klee, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Ryan Lukas, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Cassandra Preston, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. Preston earned a 4.0 GPA and is a student in the physician assistant program.

Connor Preston, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Syracuse University. Preston, who studies in the biomedical engineering program, earned a 4.0 GPA.

Sarina Simpson and Barron Smith, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Olivia Trombley, of Victor, graduated in spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in health science studies from Quinnipiac University in Maine.

Michael Venturo, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at St. Bonaventure University. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.