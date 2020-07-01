Ontario County police agencies are conducting an enforcement effort focused on impaired driving over the 4th of July weekend. Statewide Stop-DWI Crackdowns run through July 6.

Research indicates that high visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. Participating agencies include the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Police Department and Canandaigua Police Department, plus municipal departments.

The New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and NYS Stop-DWI Foundation developed Have a Plan, a free app that helps users find a safe ride home. Visit stopdwi.org for information.