Kelly Bowen, a certified family nurse practitioner and emergency nurse, is seeing patients at FLH Medical P.C. Clifton Springs Internal Medicine, 410 Clifton Springs Professional Park.

Bowen earned her Master of Science in nursing from St. John Fisher College and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Keuka College. Most recently, she was a hospitalist NP at Geneva General Hospital and a full-time nursing faculty member for Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

In September, Drs. Wilfredo Cruz and Reihaneh Derafsh will join Bowen at Clifton Springs Internal Medicine. Call 315-462-7001 to schedule an appointment.