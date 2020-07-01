Finger Lakes Community College and SUNY Empire State College recently announced an agreement that allows guaranteed admission of FLCC graduates who earn an associate degree in networking and cybersecurity into SUNY Empire’s Bachelor of Science in security studies program.

SUNY Empire’s program will help prepare qualified professionals to meet the national and global security challenges of the 21st century in areas such as homeland security, emergency management, disaster relief and law enforcement.

The agreement was formalized with an online ceremony that included faculty and staff from FLCC, Empire State and SUNY administration.

Accepted graduates of FLCC’s networking and cybersecurity program will bring their design, troubleshooting and security skills to SUNY Empire’s program, the first fully online, accredited Bachelor of Science in security studies degree program within the SUNY system. The FLCC associate degree also is online, making the complete pathway accessible anywhere in New York state and beyond.

Since 2013, 259 students have transferred from FLCC to SUNY Empire to study business, human services, science, math and technology.

“As the world changes rapidly, we need qualified security professionals who can address the complex issues facing our communities today, from the threats posed by climate change to questions of privacy and security in a networked world,” SUNY Empire President Jim Malatras said. “This agreement between FLCC and SUNY Empire means students can complete their bachelor degree in this field faster and at lower cost, with a flexible online format built for busy lives. Thank you to President Nye and to our colleagues at Finger Lakes Community College for creating this new opportunity for their students.”

"Finger Lakes Community College faculty in networking and cybersecurity constantly monitor the industry and pursue advanced certifications to keep our curriculum meaningful and relevant,” FLCC President Robert Nye said. “Now, this agreement with SUNY Empire State College gives our well-prepared students a clear path to specialize and advance their skills. This is the strength of the SUNY system. It enables us to build pathways of opportunity throughout our state."

The SUNY Empire and FLCC pathway allows students to transfer as many as 79 lower-division credits to SUNY Empire, more than half of the 124 credits required to earn a bachelor’s degree. SUNY Empire also offers the opportunity for students to earn college credits for work and life experience through its prior learning assessment process.