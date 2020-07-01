Len Wilcox is retiring from the Harley School after 47 years of service. Faculty members were unable to recognize his contributions to the school formally due to the effects of COVID-19, so they are asking the community to help thank him for his devotion and commitment.

For nearly 50 years, Wilcox was a staple in the Harley halls. He held various roles at the school, including Upper School math teacher and computer science teacher. As head of the computer program, Wilcox helped Harley become one of the first schools in the area to introduce computers to the classroom.

Wilcox said he will miss working with students, as well as the camaraderie he shared with his colleagues.

“With the retirement of Len Wilcox, the Harley School is losing an invaluable member of our faculty who has truly made a difference in the lives of so many Harley students,” said Larry Frye, head of school. “On behalf of the entire school community, we wish Len all the best in his retirement. While we will miss his presence in our school, the impact he made during his time as an educator will continue on through every student he taught.”

