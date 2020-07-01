Thanks again for another wonderful article entitled “Financial Advice from Teachers and Students” by Judge John Ninfo.

As a consumer psychologist, I taught such a course to my undergraduate and graduate students at Montclair State University until my retirement there in 2004, and then to my undergraduate students at SUNY Geneseo until my retirement there in 2015. I still hear back from them often about how they are making wise financial decisions in daily life.

Unfortunately, there aren’t enough of us to cover many classes. Judge Ninfo wrote about behavioral economists, but there are also a few hundred of us consumer psychologists. So, relevant psychologists and economists meet somewhere in the middle.

For readers who want more data on the actual financial behavior of American consumers, the gold standard is the SCF (Survey of Consumer Finances), run every three years since 1992 by the Fed Bank. I am one of a few dozen experts on the SCF. Just go to federalreserve.gov and look for the SCF tab. You can download hundreds of fascinating tables and graphs for all Americans or for specific demographic segments. They come in both Excel spreadsheets and in tables for SPSS and SAS.

The data from the 2019 SCF is just coming out. Readers may smile or frown when they compare their financial decisions to a sample of several thousand other Americans. When the 2022 SCF comes out, we will be able to see the impact of COVID-19 on our financial decisions.

Paul Scipione

Canandaigua