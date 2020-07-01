Fourth of July STOP-DWI crackdown enforcement effort begins July 3

Ontario County participating in statewide STOP-DWI crackdown

Police agencies throughout Ontario County will participate in the statewide Fourth of July STOP-DWI crackdown enforcement effort, county Interim Administrator Brian Young announced Wednesday.

The statewide effort starts July 3 and ends July 6. “The Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving,” according to the release. This year, the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday so heavy traveling is expected to begin on Friday night, July 3, and festivities will begin on Saturday the fourth and run through Monday, July 6.

“We love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends and food but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation’s roads. This iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired driving crashes.”

“Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva and Canandaigua Police departments, and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in full force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.

"While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the number of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

You can help make a difference by having a sober plan. Download the mobile app

“Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home.

http://www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp