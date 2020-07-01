The Victor Farmington Food Cupboard is moving from its current 900 square foot space on Commercial Drive in Farmington to a 3,500 square foot space at 6548 Anthony Drive in Victor.

This move will take place in phases throughout July, allowing the Food Cupboard to continue operating with social distancing measures in place. This was not going to be possible in the previous location.

“We are thrilled to have a new and larger space that will allow us to do more and do better for the families who need us,” said Dawn Rockefeller, board president. “We are humbled by the community and groups that support our mission. You allow us to ‘serve hungry families with dignity and respect,’ and for that we are immeasurably grateful.”

Vice President Brian Lindsay said, “It’s no secret we’ve needed a bigger space for quite a while. For over 18 months, we’ve toured a lot of local spaces. With the help of Route 96 Properties and our building committee, we were fortunate enough to finally find the right space to continue our effort to feed the food insecure in our region. I want to thank our community for their continued support of our mission. A huge thank you to our volunteers and clients for their continued patience as we transition into our new larger home.”

Visit vffoodcupboard.org for information.