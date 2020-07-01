The Webster Retired Educators Association recently presented the 18th annual Citizenship Award to one fifth grader from each elementary school in the Webster Central School District.

Ella Cassara (State Road), Carter Chase (Schlegel Road), Nicole Eggleton (DeWitt Road), Ella Hill (Klem Road South), Brenna Lense (Plank Road South), Evan Willis (Plank Road North) and Leah Zimmer (Klem Road North) were cited for meeting the criteria of service, scholarship, leadership and sportsmanship.

All participate in school- and community-related activities, use their abilities consistently in all subject areas, demonstrate leadership abilities in school activities, and treat classmates with fairness, generosity and courtesy.

Cassara participates in K-Kids, band, safety patrol and chorus. Outside of the classroom, she is a gymnast and member of Girl Scout Troop 60415. Cassara took on the task of writing the class morning message during distance learning.

Chase is a school safety, and participates in band and Math Olympiad. He is a member of the Rochester Coalition Hockey team, where he was recognized as a playmaker. He also plays for the Webster Lacrosse Club and Sweetlax.

Eggleton is a member of the safety patrol, chorus, band and art club. She is a member of Club Impact and Girl Scouts, and participates in soccer, softball and gymnastics outside of school. Eggleton and volunteers at her church on the kid’s worship team and as a technology assistant. Through Little Helpers, she volunteers at a soup kitchen, makes blankets for children in need and fills care packages for members of the U.S. armed forces.

Hill set up Zoom study sessions during quarantine for her teammates in the Fifth Grade Book Battle, helping lead them to victory. She participated in band, chorus, art club and yoga club. Hill was a member of the Penguin Press and was a safety. Outside of school, she participates in tap, ballet and jazz; plays on two softball teams; and volunteers at her church and Pines of Perinton.

Lense served as a recycling leader, art helper and member of safety patrol. She was involved with the morning show, special events committee and Literacy Night. As her classroom PTSA representative, Lense volunteered at School 17 to distribute Christmas gifts. She was a special needs helper at a local dance studio and danced at nursing homes.

Lense fills food bags for Foodlink with her church, participated in Operation Christmas Child for five years, and assisted with Hurricane Irma relief on the island of St. John by cleaning debris from yards. She donates Halloween candy to soldiers serving overseas and organized a fundraiser for children with hair loss.

Willis participated in intramurals, chorus, art club and band. At the beginning and end of each day, he served as an outdoor safety on the bus loop. Willis plays on a travel soccer team and is a Boy Scout. He was a member of the Lego League and participated in the Plank North Learning Showcase. Willis finished the year by taking part in Battle of the Books.

Zimmer was a kindergarten bus safety and was a reading buddy at Klem North. She was part of the North Stars’ morning show, fifth grade band, chorus, art club and intramurals. Zimmer participated in the NYSSMA Solo Festival in fourth and fifth grades, and was selected to All-County Band.

This year, Zimmer earned her Junior Aide Award in Girl Scouts by helping her troop organize a holiday event for younger Scouts. She is working with her troop to finalize their Bronze Award by making pillowcases and craft kits for the Golisano Children’s Hospital. She also is working toward the Girl Scout Summit Award.

Zimmer cut fabric in preparation for Klem North Holiday Helping Hands night and helped create the blankets for kindergarteners at School No. 33. She visited Baywinde Nursing Home with her band director and classmates to play holiday music and pass out treats to the residents. Zimmer volunteered in the concession stand at Junior Titan/Junior Warrior football games, and plays softball for WAA and Webster Extreme.

Each winner received a medal and will have their name engraved on the plaque at their school. WREA representatives Deb Beckmann-Hein, Andy David, Dina Dugan, Kathy Foster, Maurine Johnson, Dennis Kuhn and Heidi Zastowny worked with school teams to select the honorees.