Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Irondequoit

John DeFord, of Irondequoit, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. DeFord will attend Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio this fall.

Torrey Schmidt, of Irondequoit, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Schmidt majors in nursing.

Penfield

Michael Blum, Megan Motkowski, Jessica Petti and Megan Yawman, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Damiano DeLeo, John Gaffney and Jake Smith, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 from Ithaca College.

William DeVinney, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western New England University in Massachusetts.

Riley Humberstone, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree from Mercer University in Georgia.

Aiden Nau, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Springfield College in Massachusetts. Nau majors in athletic training.

Kayla Pajek, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Geneva College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Julia Taylor, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Josephine Walsh, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Walsh majors in physical education and exercise science.

Rochester

Emily Byrnes and Josephine Gray, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Byrnes studies biotechnology and Gray majors in culinary arts.

Kimberly Caceci, Matthew Clements, Emily Condello, Megan Mantione and Melissa Walters, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from Ithaca College.

Kimberly Caceci, Kellan Hartley, Ellen Haseler, Megan Mantione, Alyssa Memmott, Esther Moore, Riley Ruppert and Elizabeth Smith, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Gabriella Gagarinas, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Treyce Schnarr, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Hamilton College in Clinton.

Claire Spenard, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Webster

Allison Barnes, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.

Ryan Bellavia, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nolan Bernardi, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 quality point average.

Michael Borrino, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the College at Brockport. Borrino was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.

Rachel Connor, Francesca Germano, Sara Jakobsze, Matthew Montgomery, Emma Schaefer, Rachel Turberg and John Wikiera, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 from Ithaca College.

Rachel Connor, Caitlin Glastonbury, Kristina Morris, Denielle Newman, Anna Parrish, Abigayle VanDerWoude, Camryn Viola and John Wikiera, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Patrick Donnelly, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in finance, cum laude, from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania.

Erin Flaherty, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Juliana Larson, of Webster, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from Hamilton College in Clinton.

Catherine MacCarthy, of Webster, recently joined Phi Beta Kappa, an honor society for the top 10% of liberal arts and science graduates. MacCarthy studies public policy and public service at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Monica Mack, of Webster, was named to the SUNYAC commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2019-20. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA. Mack is on the women’s volleyball team at SUNY Potsdam.

Dalton Pumputis, of Webster, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Lauren Roth, of Webster, graduated in spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in veterinary technology from SUNY Canton.

Abigail Valachovic, of Webster, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology from Union College in Schenectady.