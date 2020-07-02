The Rochester Museum & Science Center board of trustees recently announced its new leadership, welcomed two members and recognized those whose service is ending.

Joining the board are James Donnelly, of Pittsford, president and CEO of CurAegis Technologies Inc., and Kathleen Giuffrida, co-president of the RMSC Council and retired senior software development systems engineer at Xerox.

Nicholas Berno, of Pittsford, vice president and senior financial adviser for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, will serve as board chairman for 2020-22. Thomas Mitchell, senior consultant at Bergmann DPC, will move into the position of immediate past chair.

Retiring board members are Susan Allen, Paul Eisenstat, Patricia Knapp, Edward Maier and Lorinda Weber-Baxter.