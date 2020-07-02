Trillium Health recently welcomed Drs. Mary Ciranni-Callon and Samuel Tripp to the Center for Gynecological Care & Wellness, 170 Science Parkway, Rochester.

Both bring experience in gynecologic care and minimally invasive surgery to their positions.

Ciranni-Callon is trained in minimally invasive, laparoscopic and vaginal reconstructive surgery. Tripp’s areas of focus include menstrual disorders, pelvic pain, contraceptive needs and incontinence, as well as general gynecology, well-patient care and health maintenance.

Call (585) 545-7200 or visit gyncarecenter.org for information.