The Victor businessman who secretly videotaped teenage girls as they changed clothes at his sporting goods store has been denied parole.

In 2015, Glenn Siembor admitted that he videotaped women and girls as they tried on running gear in a changing room at Tri Running & Walking Store, the athletic gear store he owned and ran in Victor, Ontario County. A judge sentenced Siembor to five to 15 years for his crimes.

After a parole hearing last week, a parole panel determined that Siembor must stay imprisoned. He will again be eligible for parole in 2022.

In his plea, Siembor, now 52, admitted to the unlawful surveillance of 33 women, most of them teenagers. There were two other victims whose cases were beyond a five-year statute of limitations.

A group of Siembor's victims created a website urging officials to keep him imprisoned. There, they solicited impact statements from victims to present to the Parole Board.

Siembor's crimes were revealed when Brigid Lawler told her parents about some of Siembor's unusual actions at the store, where she worked. She was then 16, and discovered his hidden camera.Siembor had been a close family friend. It turned out he had even planted a camera in Brigid's bedroom when at the Lawler home once.

Brigid Lawler said Wednesday evening that she was thrilled to learn Siembor will be jailed for at least two more years.

"Having him in another two years is reassurance," she said. She said it's also proof to her that "turning him was the right thing to do." In 2015, some community members and students questioned her allegations because of Siembor's popularity in Victor.

Her mother, Molly Lawler, said that the website generated more than 260 statements to the parole board, including community members and victims. She said she thinks those statements surely had an impact on the decision.

"This gives us trust in the system," she said.

