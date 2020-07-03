The Inquiring Taxpayer’s most frequent subject is the use/abuse of public money. In a sense, the subject is also the abrogation of freedom in a country that has asked millions of soldiers to sacrifice life and limb to protect just that. A citizen’s freedom, in my opinion, is violated when politicians and the administrative state take it upon themselves to collect money from that citizen and divert it to another citizen’s for-profit venture. The citizen’s freedom is sacrificed to the wisdom of the few who are wiser and more well-positioned.

From compelling citizens to subsidize private ventures, it is a logical step to compel them to stay at home, to wear face masks, to close their businesses, to forego funerals, etc. If our elected and unelected betters can presume to use our money as they see fit in non-emergency situations, why would they not feel entitled to curtail our freedoms in emergency situations? After all, if economic development trumps freedom, public safety overrides it even more conclusively. Persuasion is the hallmark of leadership in a free society. Compulsion, always for the “greater good,” is the method of choice for those who prefer a controlled society.

On a well-debated current issue, two private industries, AMC Entertainment and many airlines, recently decided to mandate face mask-wearing. They did so not in a pre-emptory manner, but in response to consumer preference registered in the marketplace. Call it self-interest, call it the profit motive, call it the free market at work. Whatever the motivation, one might think that those who feel strongly about the value of wearing face masks would celebrate this conjunction of freedom and wisdom. In a better world such would be the case.

In a world of banal politics and ginned up outrage, such is certainly not the case.

The Washington Post will celebrate nothing short of Donald Trump’s removal from the presidency. Their editorials, which are often reprinted in the Daily Messenger, have little to offer the reader seeking informed, objective analysis. They have much to offer the reader who wants a daily dose of anti-Trump invective. This is unfortunate. An independent, non-partisan press is essential to the health of a free republic.

True to its tiresome form, the Post editorial (June 26) on the AMC Entertainment and airline decisions focused less on lauding those decisions and more on the fecklessness of Donald Trump. A balanced editorial mind might have heralded the fact that the workings of the free market led to the outcome heartily endorsed by the Washington Post. A deformed mind could only demean the AMC decision as a “flip-flop” and the airlines’ decision as a “belated act of self-interest.” And with dogged consistency, the editors returned paragraph after paragraph to Trump’s malfeasance in the face mask debate. Some people see the glass as half full. Some see it as half empty. And some don’t see it at all.

In this editorial, the Washington Post had an opportunity to say something good about the ways of free people freely choosing. It had an opportunity to buttress its argument for the wearing of face masks. It had an opportunity, if it were sincere, to perhaps save lives. For one shining moment, the Washington Post could have risen above its addiction to Trump bashing. It could have been inspiring rather than partisan. It could have seen the half full glass and added to it.

Freedom is a riotous, messy and god-lovely thing. When Walt Whitman wrote “I hear America singing,” he paid tribute to millions of ordinary people whose daily lives were America. He did not see the soul of America in frowning political leaders or bitter newspaper editors or an unelected administrative state. I can imagine Whitman sheltering at home or wearing a face mask as a freely chosen expression of his concern and love for his fellow citizen. I cannot imagine him doing so at the dictate of a politician.

Whitman exalted the shoemaker, the carpenter, the mother, “Each singing what belongs to him or her and to none else.”

In contrast to this expansive love of free people singing their freedom in their daily activities, the media scolds and political egomaniacs give us articulate lectures on what values we should hold and how they intend to take care of us lest we stray from the fold.

On June 26, the Washington Post gave up the game. And it is not only their game. Those who sing themselves do not sing America, do not sing freedom. Their voices hold no song at all.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent Daily Messenger contributor.