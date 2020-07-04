A roundup of information from throughout the area

CANANDAIGUA — Hot, dry weather for extended periods often creates additional demand on the town of Canandaigua’s Consolidated Water District when residents begin watering their grass and washing their cars, among other uses.

Town officials are now asking residents of the district who receive water from the Cramer Road water tank to voluntarily conserve and restrict water use based on the water system regulations found in local water ordinances.

Water Superintendent Jim Fletcher said residents who are affected are asked to begin to restrict washing vehicles, watering lawns, watering gardens and flower gardens, and any large consumption of water needed for any activity.

These restrictions are the first level of conservation water for the impacted water district in the town of Canandaigua only. Additional restrictions may occur if stage one conservation does not meet the needs of the water system.

The purpose of this request is not due to a lack of water but due to the pumps that provide water to the system are at capacity and can not provide more water to the system.

The town is in the process of upgrading and replacing the impacted water system with a project in progress now that includes the construction of two new water tanks near Cramer Road, along with new water lines. The $7.6 million project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

CANANDAIGUA

Deputies: Watercraft damages dock, driver charged

A Rochester man is facing charges after Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said he lost control of his personal watercraft, which then struck and damaged a boat hoist and dock on Canandaigua Lake.

Shonn Sounthonevichit, 30, of 270 St. Casimir St., was charged Friday with boating while intoxicated, reckless operation, operating without a lanyard, refusing to submit to a breath test, operating without a boating safety certificate and operating with an expired registration, deputies said.

Deputies said the watercraft struck the structure on the western shore of the lake, just south of Butler Road. The craft lodged under a boathouse, deputies added.

Shortly after the call to investigate was made at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, another boater found a man swimming in the lake and picked him up near this area, deputies said. He was uninjured.

Sounthonevichit was processed at Ontario County Jail and released. He is scheduled to appear in Canandaigua Town Court at a later date.

VICTOR

Man accused of damaging vehicle at intersection

A Farmington man has been charged after Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said he kicked and damaged a vehicle at the intersection of state Route 96 and Plastermill Road.

Thomas F. Boucher, 41, of 100 Gannett Road, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, deputies said.

Deputies said the damage to the vehicle was over $250.

Boucher is scheduled to appear in Victor Town Court at a later date.