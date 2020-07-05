It was a violent Fourth of July weekend in Rochester that left many residents in the hospital.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It was a violent Fourth of July weekend in Rochester that left many residents in the hospital.

The Rochester Police Department responded to eight people shot and one person stabbed.

The first incident started around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. A 23-year-old Rochester man was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the shooting occurred somewhere in the area of Avenue C and Conkey Avenue.

Later Saturday night, a 33-year-old Rochester man arrived at Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. Officers say the shooting occurred on Bernard Street near North Street. The man's injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

At 11:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way for a report of a man shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old Rochester man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later officers responded to a triple shooting near Post and Chili Avenue. Officers found a 33-year-old Rochester woman with at least one gunshot wound. The woman was transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a 20-year-old Rochester man and a 17-year-old arrived at an area hospital by a private vehicle with a least one gunshot wound. The two men are expected to survive.

Following that shooting, a 18-year-old woman arrived at Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Investigators say the woman was shot in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lang Street. The woman is currently being evaluated and treated at the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

About 15 minutes later, officers received a call that a man was shot on Rugby Avenue. Officers found an injured 29-year-old Rochester man in a vehicle on Chili Avenue. Officers learned that the man was shot at least once on Rugby Avenue. Officers quickly applied direct pressure to his wounds and provided critical first aid. The man was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

At 2:15 a.m. officers received a call that a 46-year-old Rochester woman arrived at a nearby hospital by a private vehicle with a stab wound. Officers say the woman sustained at least one stab wound and that the stabbing possibly occurred in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Tremont Street. Her injures appear to be non-life-threatening at this time, according to police.

Later Sunday morning, officers responded to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Sixth Street for the report of a man shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As the officers were investigating, a group of approximately 25 people who were not involved in the shooting began yelling at the officers. According to police, two members of the group grabbed an officer's arms, and then one of them punched the officer in the head. The officer sustained a laceration. A second officer was injured as he tried to assist the hurt officer. A 30-year-old Rochester man was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree. Three additional people were arrested for obstructing government administration and disorderly conduct.