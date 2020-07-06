Cheshire Audio Visual was enjoying a successful year, creating local events and producing live conferences and trade shows for national and global brands. Then, COVID-19 hit and business came to a halt.

With an uncertain timeline for the safe return of large gatherings, brothers Jamie and Justin Cheshire knew they needed to be flexible and creative to keep their employees working.

“Organizations are pivoting to hosting virtual meetings and events, and we’ve pivoted also,” said Justin Cheshire, director of marketing and business development.

Cheshire AV finished construction on a streaming studio within its facility that features robotic cameras and a customizable video wall backdrop.

“Not only have we made sure that we comply with strict CDC health and safety standards with social distancing and sanitation procedures, but we take care of every aspect of a project, be it a virtual conference with multiple presenters and an audience of up to a million viewers or delivering our ‘At Home Plus’ self-setup option with live support right to your door,” Cheshire said. “The options are really endless, and we’re excited to show potential clients how they can present their messages as professionally as possible.”

The refocus on a regional market includes offering video production, installing custom digital signage and displays, and audio/video equipment rentals.

“Rising to this pandemic challenge is very important to our second-generation company because — first and foremost — we have assembled a fantastic team of employees over the years and we need to keep them working,” Cheshire said. “All of us are proud that an established company like ours can provide much-needed guidance and support in this new, virtual world.”

Visit cheshireav.com for information.