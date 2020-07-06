Rochester Folk Art Guild artisans in pottery and woodworking will display their work at Gallery on the Lawn from 1 to 4 p.m. July 11 at the East Hill Gallery, 1445 Upper Hill Road, Middlesex.

Visitors can view and purchase pottery from Annie Schliffer and woodware from David Barnet, including wood-fired vases and jars, mugs and plates, nut bowls, and rolling pins.

The Gallery is open for regular weekend hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment. Call 585-554-3539 or email folkartguild@gmail.com for information.