The Seneca Art & Culture Center and Seneca Bark Longhouse at Ganondagan State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41, Victor, are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays.

“The Ganondagan experience might look a little different with new safety procedures in place, but the meaningful experience of Seneca culture will be the same,” manager Peter Jemison said. “As we reopen the Seneca Art & Culture Center and the Seneca Bark Longhouse, we ask the public to work together with us to keep Ganondagan a safe space for yourself, for all visitors and for our staff.”

Visitors ages 3 and older need to wear face masks covering their nose and mouth when in the Center and Longhouse. Hand sanitizer stations are available. The Children’s Room and Gift Shop are temporarily closed.

Gallery movement has been converted to a one-way movement experience and admission is limited to 10 people at a time. Ganondagan cultural interpreters wearing social distancing monitors will be available for questions. Some interactive exhibits were modified or temporarily closed.

In the Longhouse, visitors meet with cultural interpreters in one of the 10-by-10 tents outside the west entrance. Guests will visit the exhibit in a one-way movement experience. Shields will hang in front of the exhibit areas, protecting cultural objects.

Trails remain open from dawn to dusk for hiking. Email info@ganondagan.org or visit ganondagan.org for information.