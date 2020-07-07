The East Rochester Board of Education selected James Haugh as the next superintendent of the East Rochester Union Free School District starting Aug. 17.

Haugh is the assistant superintendent for personnel at the Victor Central School District. In his nearly three decades in education, Haugh worked as a teacher, assistant principal, district administrator, coach and mentor.

“The Board of Education is thrilled to welcome Jim, an accomplished educational leader with a wide range of experience in the classroom and at the top levels of administration,” President Jennifer Majewski Lesinski said. “His ability to communicate with all constituencies, combined with his knowledge of finance, human resources and project management, made him the ideal choice.”

Haugh earned his Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Cortland, master’s degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Certificate of Advanced Study in educational administration from the College at Brockport and Certificate in Human Resource Studies from Cornell University.

Haugh serves on the board of directors for the Finger Lakes Area School Health Plan and maintains professional affiliations in the area of HR. He is a member of the Section V Football Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as head football coach at Victor from 1993 to 2010.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to engage with the East Rochester school community and ensure we continue the tradition of excellence, while striving to meet the needs of all students and promoting social and emotional well-being within our district,” Haugh said. “I thank the Board of Education, and I am eager to join the district and work with our faculty, staff, students and community members as we look to a productive and rewarding 2020-21 school year and beyond.”

“My fellow board members and I would like to thank the entire East Rochester community for their invaluable feedback during the search process,” Majewski Lesinski said. “We would also like to thank interim Superintendent Richard Stutzman for his service during the past year. His inspirational leadership provided stability as we undertook this search.”