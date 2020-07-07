The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized 150 Girl Scout Ambassadors from its 24-county service area that graduated high school during the 2019-20 member year. Ambassadors are Scouts in grades 11-12, approximately ages 16-18.

Locally, GSNYPENN delivered graduate lawn signs to Gabrielle Landry and Gianna Leone, of Victor.

“We are tremendously proud of our graduating Girl Scout ambassadors,” said CEO Julie Dale. “Now is the time that they will embrace all that they’ve learned through Girl Scouting, honor how they are forever part of our movement and enter the post-high school world as leaders. These young women have courage, confidence and character, and will continue to make the world a better place well into the future.”

As a graduating Ambassador, Scouts bridge to Girl Scout Adult. Bridging is recognized as a transition through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Young women who bridge to Adults join the 750,000 Girl Scouts who volunteer their time and inspire girls to become leaders.