CANANDAIGUA — A Waterloo man has been charged with second-degree rape after allegedly arranging a meeting with what he believed to be a 14-year-old child.

Joseph S. Wickum, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested July 1, according to the Canandaigua Police Department. Police said Wickum used a social media application to arrange a meeting with what he believed to be a 14-year-old, for the purpose of having sexual intercourse. When he arrived, he was taken into custody by an undercover detective from the Canandaigua Police Department.

Wickum was processed and released. He is to appear at a later date in Canandaigua City Court.