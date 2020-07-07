Thompson names Urgent Care director

UR Medicine Thompson Health recently named David Baum, of Honeoye Falls, as its medical director of Urgent Care.

Baum replaces David Carlson in overseeing the sites in Canandaigua, Farmington and Newark. This is an expanded role within Thompson for Baum, who has served as the health system’s senior vice president for Medical Services since 2014 and is its chief medical officer.

Baum graduated from Albany Medical College and joined Thompson in the late 1980s as an attending physician in the emergency department. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor from Cornell Law School and returned to Thompson in 1998. He remains an attending physician with the emergency department.

Local students awarded ESL scholarships

ESL Federal Credit Union recently presented $2,000 scholarships to Jasmine Kiley, Emma Magioncalda and David Munechika, of Fairport; Jennifer Adler and Somayya Upal, of Pittsford; and Harrison Davis, of Rochester.

Applicants had to be a member in good standing at ESL, a high school senior in Greater Rochester for 2019-20, and attending an accredited college or university in fall 2020.

Nearly 250 applicants vied for this year’s ESL College Scholarship, providing official copies of their transcripts, letters of recommendation from a school official and community/volunteer organization, and a list of extracurricular activities and community service. Students were encouraged to write about how they help their community “thrive and prosper.”