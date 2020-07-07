Local students awarded ESL scholarships

ESL Federal Credit Union recently presented $2,000 scholarships to Elizabeth “Liza” Cotter, of Penfield, a student at Allendale Columbia, and Jasmine Kiley, of Pittsford, a student at Penfield High School.

Applicants had to be a member in good standing at ESL, a high school senior in Greater Rochester for 2019-20, and attending an accredited college or university in fall 2020.

Nearly 250 applicants vied for this year’s ESL College Scholarship, providing official copies of their transcripts, letters of recommendation from a school official and community/volunteer organization, and a list of extracurricular activities and community service. Students were encouraged to write about how they help their community “thrive and prosper.”

Webster resident joins US Naval Academy

Hayden Lenhard, of Webster, joined the Brigade of Midshipmen for the Class of 2024 at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Lenhard, a Webster Thomas High School graduate, will undergo six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer. Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the freshman class and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer.

As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing, and obstacle, endurance and confidence courses.