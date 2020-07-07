The Parkinson’s Support Group of the Finger Lakes is not meeting in person because of the coronavirus pandemic; however, members can attend Zoom sessions at 1 p.m. on the last Wednesdays of the month.

Tony Petrucci, who has a doctorate in physical therapy, will present “Exercise with a Concentration on Tai Chi” on July 29. Call 585-624-1448 for information.

Members will learn how to access the meeting in the monthly email. Nonmembers can call 585-396-9245 to register. Discussion topics include fall prevention, available services, stress management, exercise, nutrition and drug treatment.