Several incidents have been reported in the last two weeks

ROCHESTER — Michelle Vu said she runs around the Park Avenue area alone almost every night after work.

But now, she may change her routine.

Vu said her decision is in response to a recent number of attacks on women in the Rochester area. City police announced Friday they’re looking for a man they believe could be connected to each incident.

The man was allegedly involved in the following incidents:

June 27 at 5:40 a.m.: A man attempted to enter a woman's apartment in the 30 block of South Goodman Street.

June 27 at 2:45 a.m.: A man approached three women in the 400 block of Oxford Street and attempted to inappropriately grab them. The suspect fled in a dark older Dodge Neon toward Monroe Avenue.

July 1 at 12:40 a.m.: A man followed a woman up her Washburn Park driveway and inappropriately touched her. The suspect ran to a dark-colored sedan and drove away toward Mt. Vernon Street.

July 1 at 11:55 a.m.: A man followed a woman in the 200 block of Culver Road. The suspect approached her and inappropriately grabbed her.

July 2 at 8:20 a.m.: A woman was jogging on Park Avenue and Argyle Street when a man emerged from the bushes and aggressively followed her while recording her with his cell phone. The man followed her into an apartment building, but left the scene when he was confronted.

July 2 at 10:40 a.m.: A man followed a woman into the parking garage at 28 N. Fitzhugh St. and inappropriately touched her.

July 2 at 2:06 p.m.: A man approached a victim in the 30 block of North Fitzhugh Street and exposed himself to her before fleeing on foot.

"It's really scary," Vu said.

Krysta Tomaszewski said she found the developments "shocking."

"Someone's in the comfort of their driveway, like, how do you know you're in trouble when you're in the comfort of your own driveway?” Tomaszewski said. “So that's the scary part."

What's even scarier, she said, are the statistics. According to the nonprofit organization Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds, with 55% of those incidents happening at or near where someone lives. And while it reports sexual violence is nationally on the decline, only about five of every 1,000 offenders end up behind bars.

Vu, who is in residency as an OBGYN, said she’s seen several survivors come through her unit.

"I think it's a very scary real thing the people in Rochester are dealing with, and women are extremely traumatized by it," Vu said.

Police have released a surveillance image of the man they believe is responsible for the attacks. Police describe him as a black man in his late teens to early 20s with short dreads or braids. He was seen wearing stonewashed jeans and black sweatpants, white socks, black Nike flip-flops, a blue hat with red logo (likely the logo of the Buffalo Bills), and a black long sleeve shirt.

Both Vu and Tomaszewski said more needs to be done to try and curb future attacks, from stronger enforcement to more awareness and conversation.

"So that I don't see patients coming into the emergency department for these reasons," Vu said.

Still, Tomaszewski said she isn't changing her routine.

"It shouldn't scare you so much that you don't go out and do your everyday thing, like go out to dinner and stuff like that," Tomaszewski said.

If you see the man believed responsible, call 911 so that an officer can immediately respond. If you recognize him, please call 911, 311, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

If you, or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, the National Organization for Women in Rochester offers a variety of resources, which you can find here.