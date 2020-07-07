Tops Friendly Markets raised over $279,270 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during its summer campaign. Over 13 years, Tops has raised over $1.55 million.

Customers had the option to purchase $1 balloons or round up their change at participating Tops stores, and 100% of the proceeds went to women and children’s hospitals in the community. Locally, funds went to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous outpouring of support shown by our customers and associates who helped us surpass our goal for this year’s campaign,” said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager. “We are very thankful to all the front-line workers that perform miracles every day in the respective hospitals. Now more than ever, they need our support to assist in having the necessary funds available to them to provide the proper care for our most valuable assets — our children.”