The following births occurred in June 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Clyde: Colleen and John Predmore, a girl, Hadley Layne Predmore, June 13, 7 pounds, 4 ounces; and Melissa and Tyler Woodard, a girl, Mya Michelle Woodard, June 16, 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Geneva: Kailey Helstrom, a boy, Reed Michael Helstrom, June 2, 6 pounds, 9.6 ounces; Sara and Thomas Taylor, a boy, Tripp Michael Taylor, June 5, 10 pounds, 2.1 ounces; Danielle Sapp, a boy, Dakarai Preston-Lamar Sanders, June 26, 7 pounds, 11 ounces; and Haley and Gary Iannopollo, a boy, James Francis Iannopollo, June 26, 9 pounds, 1 ounce.

Lyons: Karley Rotondo and John Henninger, a girl, Isabella Rose Henninger, June 25, 8 pounds, 5.7 ounces; and Deanna Johnson, a boy, Marquse R.L. Terry, June 30, 8 pounds, 3.2 ounces.

Marion: Danielle and John VanGee, a girl, Makenzie Rae VanGee, June 23, 8 pounds, 4 ounces; and Samantha Hubright and Joshua Chambers, a boy, Liam James Chambers, June 25, 6 pounds, 15.8 ounces.

Newark: Lakisha Carithers, a boy, Kacee Bryant Barr, June 10, 7 pounds, 10.4 ounces; Crystal and Mason Kline, a boy, Mason Giacomo Kline Jr., June 15, 7 pounds, 14 ounces; Ayshia and Devin Couillard, a girl, Joy Gabriella Couillard, June 23, 6 pounds, 6.6 ounces; and Heather and Joshua Koeberle, a girl, Mackenzie Marie Koeberle, June 29, 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces.

Palmyra: Lyzette Cooper and Cody Martin, a girl, Selena Anastasia Martin, June 18, 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Penn Yan: Kristin and John Hamilton, a girl, Kathryn Quinn Hamilton, June 15, 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Phelps: Amber and Matthew Triplett, a boy, Ezekiel Joseph Triplett, June 17, 9 pounds, 0.8 ounces.

Red Creek: Elizabeth Jenkins and Richard Hayes, a girl, Addilyn Rose Hayes, June 18, 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Tonya and Justin Crance, a girl, Joselyn Marie Crance, June 13, 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces; and Rita Lopez, a boy, Cullen Jeffrey Nielsen, June 22, 8 pounds, 5.7 ounces.

Shortsville: Hannah and Ryan Eagley, a boy, Brody William Eagley, June 21, 8 pounds, 1.8 ounces.

Sodus: Kristi Finch-Shuman and Matthew Shuman, a boy, Lukah Yates Finch-Shuman, June 13, 6 pounds, 8 ounces; Jessica Budinger and Darryl Bowman, a girl, Cecelia Marie Bowman, June 20, 5 pounds, 7.4 ounces; and Jennifer Villegas Martinez and Julio Garcia Rodriguez, a boy, Jose Jadiel Garcia, June 24, 7 pounds, 10.9 ounces.

Waterloo: Tiffany Hirons and Kashaw Bailey, a girl, Xayah Rae Bailey, June 6, 8 pounds, 1.1 ounces.

Wolcott: Kylee Mendat and Alex Hotchkiss, a boy, Myles Alexander Hotchkiss, June 30, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces.