Nativity Preparatory Academy, a privately owned urban middle school for students in grades 5-8, recently welcomed Jillian Beaman, of Ogden, as its associate director of development.

Beaman will collaborate with Nativity leadership and staff to achieve philanthropic and marketing communications goals for the school.

In her most recent role as director of annual giving at the YMCA of Greater Rochester, Beaman led the annual campaign, soliciting donors and working with staff and volunteers to ensure fundraising goals were met. She worked with staff teams in an urban setting to support fundraising efforts to provide quality child care with equity to families in Rochester. She also created and executed the marketing plan for the annual campaign, in coordination with the marketing and communications department.

“We are delighted to welcome Jillian to the Nativity team,” said James Smith, Nativity president and former colleague at the YMCA. “Her experience and proven fundraising and marketing communications skills will help us to advance the Nativity mission to provide an exceptional education for Rochester youth.”

Beaman started her career at the YMCA Westside Family Branch in 2007 as a finance/program assistant and worked her way up to coordinator of annual giving in 2014. While there, she led four annual campaigns that met or exceeded their goals. Beaman was promoted to director of annual giving for the entire organization in 2017 and went on to lead three annual campaigns for the association (15 locations), raising over $2.6 million in 2019.

“I am excited to help support the Nativity mission and look forward to working with the team here,” Beaman said. “Nativity is funded solely through the generosity of local donors and what we can accomplish together for these kids is to give them the opportunity to have a high quality, values-based education, which will help to enrich their lives today and beyond.”

Beaman graduated from the Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester and Monroe Community College.

Nativity Prep is entering its 12th year of providing a Catholic middle school education for youth in the city of Rochester.