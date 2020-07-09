Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Abby Anderson, of Fairport, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Western New England University in Massachusetts.

Julia Christian, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Eve Clapp, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

Anna Crowell, Karlee Kesselring, Graham Klimasewski, Anna Lugbill, Ryan McIntosh, Nicole Peter, Jenna-Jon Ryan and Emily Szembrot, of Fairport, graduated in May 2020 from Ithaca College.

Connor Curry, Andrew Eakin, Andrew Frank, Emily McNally, Nicole Peter, Dylan Romagnola, Madison Romagnola, Sydney Salmon and Amanda Xander, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Sydney Howard, of Fairport, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Music in music theater, magna cum laude, from Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

Alyssa Jordan Lohr, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

Nicholas LaMendola, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Norwich University in Vermont. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Emmaline Putnam, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Iowa State University. To be eligible, students must carry at least nine credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rebecca Skolnick, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Denison University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Henrietta

Garrit Coddington, of Henrietta, graduated in spring 2020 with an Associate of Science in liberal arts from SUNY Canton.

Aaron Shoemaker, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Honeoye Falls

James Baker, of Honeoye Falls, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in health, exercise and sport studies, cum laude, from Denison University in Ohio. He was named to the spring 2020 dean's list for earning a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Mendon

Bennett Allison, of Mendon, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Denison University in Ohio.

Pittsford

Jillian Bleier, McKensie Galusha, Shannon Grage, Leah Krieger, Melanie Marsh, Catherine Rizk, Julia Stachowski and Julia Tomanovich, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Stacey Butterazzi and Madelyn Goodfriend, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

Brooke Cheyne, Aaliyah Drew, McKensie Galusha, Shannon Grage, Arielle Hadsell, Melanie Marsh, Sierra Morabito, Zoe Nassis and Natalie Newman, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 from Ithaca College.

Katherine Kunza, Lillian Morrow, Bridget Welch and Taryn Welch, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Denison University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Nate McIntyre, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in sport management from Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

Melissa McMaster and Roger Powers, of Pittsford, graduated in spring 2020 from SUNY Canton.

Eleanor Pestorius, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Elizabeth Pinchman and Alexander Pradhan, of Pittsford, recently graduated from Union College in Schenectady. Pinchman received a Bachelor of Science in leadership in medicine, summa cum laude. Pradhan received a degree in mechanical engineering.

Holly Pylko, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Cara Roets, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. Roets also was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.

Taryn Welch, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in global commerce and a minor in political science from Denison University in Ohio.

Rochester

Maxwell Bednarcyk, Hailey Dziendziel, Ryan Harter, Cooper Hayes, Isabella Julian and Allyson Stoner, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from Ithaca College.

Chloe Brown, Christopher Griswold, Mikayla Henry, Ted Mburu, Leah Rosenhack and Isabella Watts, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Mark Donohue, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Jack Kaufman, of Rochester, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in economics, cum laude, from Union College in Schenectady.

Alexander Kuelling, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Anna Wiegandt, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2020 with an Associate of Applied Science in physical therapist assistant from SUNY Canton.

West Henrietta

Emma Morrison, of West Henrietta, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Christopher Ryan, of West Henrietta, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Ryan majors in marketing.