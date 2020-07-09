Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Andrew Crean, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Crean majors in finance.

Michael Hamiche, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Westminster College in Pennsylvania.

Shelby Johnson, of Farmington, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 4.0.

Justin Myers, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum academic record of 3.5.

Emily O’Neil, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Hiram College in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Samantha Wilcox, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences, summa cum laude, with high honors from the University at Buffalo. She will attend the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University in the fall.