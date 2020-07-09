Area residents who experienced barriers to employment but have a passion for cooking are encouraged to apply to the Foodlink Career Fellowship.

This job-training and anti-poverty program includes nine months of a paid apprenticeship, combining classroom and on-the-job learning with an externship at a local employer.

Participants learn essential cooking techniques, and earn industry credentials and the hard skills needed in large-scale food production. Foodlink staff will facilitate job offers for all graduates, with a focus on livable wage jobs and opportunities for professional development.

The Class of 2021 will start the program in September. All applicants must be nominated by a community-based organization or mentor. Email fcfellowship@foodlinkny.org or visit foodlinkny.org for information.