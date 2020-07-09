Carol Saladzius, of Irondequoit, recently joined Hilton High School as assistant principal. She replaces Marc D’Amico, who was appointed principal of Merton Williams Middle School.

Saladzius was an educator in the Webster Central School District for 13 years, serving as a high school classroom teacher, district-level program coordinator, and instructional coach and mentor.

Saladzius earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and culture at St. John Fisher College, and studied abroad in Cuernavaca, Mexico. She then graduated from Nazareth College with a master’s degree in educational technology and has taught graduate courses there since 2014.

Saladzius recently completed Certificates of Advanced Study in school building and district leadership at the University of Rochester. She plans to complete her doctorate there in the near future.

“I am thrilled to officially be a Cadet and am looking forward to an awesome school year,” she said.