The former employee was wanted on an allegation of producing child pornography

Questions and concerns about a former employee of the Newark Central School District were addressed during a school meeting Wednesday night.

In May, Newark police arrested 27-year-old Matt Holland of Newark on a warrant from Virginia.

Police said he was wanted on an allegation of producing child pornography. While the school district would not say the name of the former employee at the meeting, it confirmed it was made aware of the arrest of an employee in May.

On June 5, the district and police let students and families know about the arrest and offered services.

The school board has requested a third-party review of allegations that the district tried to cover up the arrest.

Anyone with information about Holland is asked to call the polic