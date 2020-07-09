Local students awarded ESL scholarships

ESL Federal Credit Union recently presented $2,000 scholarships to Sophia Harvey, of Victor, and Ijeoma Nwugwo, of Farmington. Both attended Victor Senior High School.

Applicants had to be a member in good standing at ESL, a high school senior in Greater Rochester for 2019-20, and attending an accredited college or university in fall 2020.

Nearly 250 applicants vied for this year’s ESL College Scholarship, providing official copies of their transcripts, letters of recommendation from a school official and community/volunteer organization, and a list of extracurricular activities and community service. Students were encouraged to write about how they help their community “thrive and prosper.”

Thompson Health names Ewing administrator

UR Medicine Thompson Health recently named Mathew Janczak, of Farmington, as assistant administrator of the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.

Janczak first joined the facility’s leadership team in 2013 when he became coordinator of its rehabilitation services department. He transitioned to manager in 2018 and chairs the M.M. Ewing Associate Safety Committee.

Janczak will continue to oversee the department while serving as assistant administrator. This role is for a period of two years and coincides with his pursuing a nursing home administrator license.

The Canandaigua Academy graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy. He had three combat deployments, earning two Air Medals in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Janczak received a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Pittsburgh and joined Thompson as a physical therapist.