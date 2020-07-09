This big kitten is the sweetest, most loving girl. Even the vet says she is special. Lily never gets tired of being petted. In fact, try to hide your hands and she’ll start to lean and rub all over you. She loves play times and when she’s had enough, she’ll snuggle right up to you in whatever way she can. Lily is a wonderful companion with a big and loving personality.

Pet Adoption Network is located at 4261 Culver Road in Rochester. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.