CANANDAIGUA — Roseland Waterpark announced it will reopen Friday, with restricted admission and limited facilities. At this time, the Wave Pool — functioning as a pool with no waves — and the Splash Factory will be the only attractions open.

Roseland Waterpark will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will operate with two separate admission shifts, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m. Between 2:30 and 3 p.m. all guests will leave and the park will be sanitized for the next shift.

To correlate with the reduced number of attractions, admission will be $10 for guests 3 and older (free for children under 3). Guests must purchase their tickets in advance, either at 585-396-2000 or RoselandWaterpark.com.

The waterpark will open additional attractions if it is permitted to and has available staff.

"We’re so excited to be able to open and provide this important resource for the community during this unusually hot summer!” Roseland Waterpark General Manager Dan Fuller stated in a release. “We want to thank our staff for their hard work getting the park ready to open and their patience as we waited to understand how and when our opening would take place. We also want to thank our passholders for their commitment to Roseland Waterpark and their excitement and enthusiasm for our re-opening.”