A street outside the Ontario County Courthouse where she was tried and convicted of voting may bear her name

CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Courthouse where Susan B. Anthony was tried and convicted of voting in an election in 1873 — arguably providing a spark that led to the eventual 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote — may soon publicly recognize the suffragette’s role in local history right outside its doors.

The small, Ontario County-owned and maintained street outside the courthouse, which is informally known as Court Street but is not marked that way, may be formally named Susan B. Anthony Lane.

Canandaigua City Council last week officially voted unanimously to support the idea of naming the street for Anthony. The idea may be brought up next week at an Ontario County Board of Supervisors committee meeting, with the hope of having a formal vote of supervisors July 30.

The idea is timely, according to Councilmember Dan Unrath, who represents Ward 2 in the city where the street lies, as Aug. 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the vote.

The idea of naming a street after Anthony was spurred after engaging in conversation with some residents on one of his daily walks, Unrath said.

“Historians say this act and her trial here galvanized the suffrage movement,” Unrath said.

Canandaigua City Supervisor Rich Russell, who is the county representative of Ward 2, said when he thinks of the courthouse, the first thing that comes to mind is that Anthony was tried there and that’s extremely important to history.

“I think it’s a great idea and a timely idea,” Russell said of the street naming.

This move comes during a time when many throughout the country are rethinking statues and monuments of historical figures of the past — from discoverers to presidents to confederate figures — and in some cases, removing the works forcefully.

But Anthony, whose house at 17 Madison St. in Rochester serves as a museum, does have the bona fides for recognition, from her work for women's rights, temperance, abolition and educational and labor reform.

Anthony, of Rochester, may most be remembered as a national leader in the women’s suffrage movement. Her June 17, 1873, trial for voting in an election the year before became the talk of the nation at the time, bringing the issue of a women’s right to vote to national prominence.

Found guilty of voting, she was fined $100 — and never paid.

While Canandaigua is known as the place where Anthony was convicted, the trial and coverage of it did lead to the amendment, although 47 years later.

“I think history needs to have some sort of catalyst to make things happen a little quicker,” Russell said.

Unrath, citing an American Bar Association ranking of 10 trials including this one that “changed the world,” said Anthony “brought prominence to Canandaigua.”

Now, the favor may be returned.

“Supervisor Russell has been superb in his spearheading this long overdue honor,” Unrath said.