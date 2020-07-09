Here are a few tips and warning signs of excessive heat

With temperatures day after day in the 90s, the heat has certainly had an impact on humans. But what about pets?

Kris Repich, who is a licensed veterinarian technician at Lollypop Farm, offered a few tips on heat-related issues and warning signs of heat-related health concerns.

"So it kind of depends on the kind of pet you have. It depends on their facial structure; pets with very flat faces deal with heat a lot worse than like your lab or your golden retriever,” Repich said. “Also their coat, if they are a dark-coated dog or a light-coated dog. Generally, if it is too hot for you, it is too hot for your pet."

Even in the heat dogs need to get outside but it is important to avoid lots of activity during the hot day hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Do your running or your tennis ball throwing in the morning when it is cooler and the evening when it starts to cool off again.

There are signs you can look for to know your dog has had too much heat.

For example, excessive panting or if the dog just seems uncomfortable and is looking to find shade. Some more advanced symptoms of heat problems in a dog would be vomiting, if they start to foam at the mouth or they collapse. Obviously the latter is an emergency situation and you need to get the dog inside and call your vet.

If a problem does occur and you need to cool them down, you need to do it slowly. Use lukewarm water on their pads and on their fur.

You can also put water on their back and their ears. It is important to not cool them down too quickly. If a dog has heat stroke and you cool them down too quickly you can cause serious organ damage.

If you see a dog or your dog is in trouble from heat-related issues, immediately call 911 or call Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement Department at 585-223-6500.