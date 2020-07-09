Over the course of 10 months, Tops Friendly Markets sold reusable shopping bags through Totes for Change to raise $114,607 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, United Way, Feeding American and Children’s Miracle Network.

Funds are benefiting local chapters, including children’s hospitals and food banks. To date, this campaign has raised over $143,000. The bags were sold for $1.99, with $1 of the proceeds going to the charities.

“What we love about the Tops Totes for Change JDRF bag is that the proceeds not only help fund our amazing research, but they also help to save our environment,” said Karen Swierski, executive director of the JDRF Western New York chapter. “Our children benefit twofold: helping to find a cure for Type I diabetes and helping to provide a better world for them to grow up in.”