Westwood Commons in North Chili recently celebrated three staff members and graduates from the Churchville-Chili Class of 2020: Kyle Ajitsingh, Tyler Ajitsingh and Kyla Alexander.

The graduates each received a copy of the Dr. Seuss’ book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,’ inscribed with notes by staff wishing them success on their new journey.

The halls were decorated in the students’ school colors as resident Jerry Yazback read a speech over the intercom congratulating them on their hard work, academic achievements and service as dietary aides at the senior living community The celebration featured diplomas and cake.

“We are confident they will approach their higher learning experience with dedication and a team sense of adventure and exploration,” Yazback said. “Moving forward, their noticeable work ethic and demonstrated skill of time management will serve them well.”

Kyle Ajitsingh plans to attend Monroe Community College and eventually transfer to the College at Brockport to pursue a degree in physical education. He will stay on as a staff member at Westwood.

Tyler Ajitsingh also plans to attend MCC, where he will major in criminal justice with hopes of following in his father’s footsteps as an officer with the Rochester Police Department.

Alexander will attend the University at Albany in the fall to study actuarial science.