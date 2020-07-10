Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

VICTOR — Friday is a big day for Eastview Mall and other malls across the state as they'll finally be able to reopen their doors.

Earlier this week, Gov Andrew Cuomo announced malls could reopen as long as they have an enhanced HVAC filtration system.

Malls also must maintain 50% capacity, and social distancing and face coverings are required for workers and customers.

Wilmorite, which owns Eastview, the Mall at Greece Ridge in Greece and Marketplace Mall in Henrietta are all ready to open.

Certain areas like customer service, child play areas and the carousel will remain closed. Additionally, food courts will only be open for takeout or delivery.

The malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.