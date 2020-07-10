Sweet Solutions has a new location, just a few doors from where the bakery used to be

CANANDAIGUA — Pam Rosone used to be a pastry chef on the East Coast of Florida.

And everything that she made was very small, very petite, very pretty and very expensive.

“I always said if I had my own place, it’s gonna be big,” Rosone said, and by big — let’s just say she likes to feed people.

After returning to the Finger Lakes to open up her place in the West Bloomfield hamlet of Ionia and then moving the business to Canandaigua eight years ago, her Sweet Solutions bakery makes them big – cupcakes, cookies and yes, perhaps the largest cinnamon bun around.

As with many great ideas, the gigantic bun — in the display case, it’s marked with a sign reading, “Now that’s a cinnamon bun” — came about as one of those, throw something at the wall and see what sticks. Although in this case, the sweet treat is so big it might have knocked the wall over.

“It’s one of my biggest sellers,” Rosone said. “They make a great gift. When they open the box, there is a huge cinnamon bun.”

Sweet Solutions recently moved to the corner of South Main and Coy streets, just a few doors away from its former location.

From her vantage point behind the counter, Rosone does see a few familiar faces walk by on their way to her former location.

But they eventually make their way back — you don’t need Google Maps to find her.

“The aroma draws you in,” said customer Diana Sherry, who is surprised the finest of culinary magazines has not featured Rosone and her “beautiful, beautiful sweets and treats and cakes.”

“It’s such a friendly place to come,” Sherry said. “And I know she supports our community, too.”

Eventually, Rosone would like to get back into the cafe business, which she had at the Ionia location. Until then, Rosone plans to continue the baking and custom decorating she is known for and, who knows, for which she may someday be spotlighted in Bon Appétit magazine for — not that she's seeking international acclaim. She has plenty of fans right around here.

“To see the people’s faces, especially the kids, when they come in to see their birthday cake, they get the biggest smiles,” Rosone said. “That’s the gratification, huge gratification.”

If you couldn’t tell, it should come as no surprise that after doing this for 37 years, Rosone still calls baking a passion.

“I’ve always loved doing this,” Rosone said. “I love cooking, I love baking, I love decorating — creating. It’s always fun.”

Al fresco on the menu

Inspired by the success of the first AlfrescoFLX Summit last June and the [Zero Waste] Family Dinner last October, the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2020 AlfrescoFLX Summit — presented by 29 Design Studio — online.

Recent changes in consumer habits are “changing the landscape of the food system yet again,” said Ethan Fogg, president of the Canandaigua business group, “so we’re bringing together industry talent, leveraging technology and curating a box of local food and beverage — all to inspire a rich, memorable conversation among actors in food, beverage, agriculture and tourism in the Finger Lakes.”

Sponsored in part by Lyons National Bank, Constellation Brands, UR Thompson Health and Wegmans, the day’s program will include panel discussions on agri-culinary ownership options, access to funding, trends in the “new normal” market and how to tell the story of your product or business in new and conventional markets.

Inspired by the English Ploughman’s Lunch, the AlfrescoFLX Box includes Heron Hill wine or juice, locally roasted coffee, local cheese and meats, and a book.

The box will give remote participants the opportunity to touch, smell and taste the bounty of the Finger Lakes. At times during the day, Chef Samantha Buyskes and others will offer advice and guidance on how to prepare and personalize the contents of the box to suit your palate.

The program will include virtual networking opportunities, a virtual vendor hall and candid interviews with some of the day’s featured talent. Ideal for a team-building, employee recognition or a safe micro-party, buying five registrations earns one free, Fogg said.

The summit is $60 per person, including the AlfrescoFLX Box. Register at www.AlfrescoFLX.com by Aug. 1 for home or office delivery of your AlfrescoFLX Box. Boxes will be available for late registrants at the Canandaigua Chamber the week of Aug. 3. Follow the event on Facebook.