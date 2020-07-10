Friends of Ganondagan will hold its first Virtual Ganondagan Summer Experience on the dates of the originally scheduled Indigenous Music & Arts Festival.

Bill Crouse and the Allegany River Dancers will perform in front of the Bark Longhouse at 11 a.m. on July 24 via Facebook Live.

YouTube videos on July 25-26 will feature storyteller Perry Ground, lacrosse player/stickmaker William “Snooky” Brooks and Ganondagan Site Manager Peter Jemison, and demonstrations on how to make cornhusk dolls with Ronnie Reitter, as well as a water drum and gustoweh with Crouse.

All programming is free. Email info@ganondagan.org for information.