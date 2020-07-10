This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Roseland wake park is not reopening Friday like it originally planned.

Earlier, Messenger Post Media and News 10NBC reported the park planned to reopen on Friday with modifications including a wave pool with no waves and the Splash Factory.

The park took to Facebook to announce the delay. It explained that the park received word from the state saying Roseland would not be reopening on Friday.