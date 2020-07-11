Certain Democratic Party politicians warrant a special admiration. Franklin D. Roosevelt, for never letting America feel puny or afraid. John F. Kennedy, who synthesized the Gaelic mix of promise and foreboding. Adlai Stevenson, saying, “What counts is not what we are against but what we are for.” New York’s current governor will not join that list.

Similarly, certain past New York governors helped it become the “Empire State,” defined by Webster’s as having “dominion.” DeWitt Clinton forged the Erie Canal. Al Smith helped New York lead America in population, shipping, and industry. Thomas E. Dewey forged the first state civil rights law, SUNY system, and state Thruway that bears his name. Andrew Cuomo won’t crack their list, either.

In 1980, The Spinners reworked a Four Seasons standard, “Working My Way Back to You, Babe.” This year, with dizzying speed, Cuomo is working his way down the list of New York’s all-time governors. The specific cause is his decision to prohibit nursing homes from refusing to accept patients who had or may have made Covid-19. More generally, in a profession which should induce introspection, even regret, Cuomo has shown he is incapable of either.

Retrieve a time early this year when Cuomo was at the top of his game — and thought by many to be on top of the world. As the Covid-19 outbreak neared, the governor began daily briefings shortly after President Trump had commenced them in the White House — and what a difference, it seemed! New York’s chieftain had such elan, showed such command, could even stoke laughter amid grief. The problem was that he obsessed on style when the crisis required substance.

By contrast, soon after January’s outing of the virus, Trump closed our border and banned travel to and from China, then Europe, many in the press crying “racist!” That act kept our density of disease far below the continent’s. Trump also paid special note to New York. Repeatedly, Cuomo called, desperately asking for help. Ventilators, beds, even a hospital ship USNS Comfort for Covid-19 patients—Trump sent them all upon request.

Day after day this spring Cuomo thanked Trump for the aid — the president complying as New York state’s average positivity test rate passed 30 percent in late March, topping 50 percent in April. At peak, New York had more than 900 fatalities — more than America’s daily threats. Indeed, as of June 26, the Statista website, tracking Covid-19 deaths, reports New Jersey (167) and New York (161) easily the most virus deaths per 100,000. Florida had 15, Texas eight.

This almost surely would not have occurred without what the Wall Street Journal called “the single worst public-policy mistake of this pandemic”: Cuomo’s March 25 mandate requiring nursing homes to accept 6,300 Covid-19 patients — the virus to date killing more than 6,400 elderly in homes and related long-term facilities, says Associated Press. Ironically, Trump had accelerated the hospital ship’s arrival in New York to accommodate recovering patients in quarantine.

Cuomo ignored the ship, beds scarcely used, patients transferring the virus to institutions that exist to secure the most vulnerable. This weekend his State Department of Health issued a report, without specifics, that claims, as the governor does, that 20,000 infected home staffers helped spread the virus. Questions: First, why did no one test check them for Covid-19? Second, even if not one elderly resident was infected by a coronavirus patient, why did the governor’s policy deliberately put Covid patients among the elderly?

For comparison, Florida has about 4,000 homes for assisted senior living, but locked down those facilities and now tests every worker at those sites every two weeks. If the governor had been a conservative, he would have been banished to a private Elba, where he could watch brother Chris Cuomo practice preening on CNN. Instead, the media in New York and elsewhere have asked few questions, transferred blame, and seldom held him responsible, adopting a wholly different standard.

When, in late June, Western and Southern states braved a Covid-19 flare-up, many of whom had opened their economy, Cuomo used his briefing to channel an inner Jeremiah: “Oh, I say to them all, look at the numbers. You played politics with this virus and you lost. You told the people of your state … and the people of this country, White House [gone is praise for Trump], ‘Don’t worry about it. Just open up, go about your business, this is all Democratic hyperbole.’ Oh, really? Now you see 27 states with the numbers going up.”

If he had been a Republican, the media would have called him unhinged. Surely they would have asked what warning signs the state’s public-health monitors missed — why we weren’t prepared? (Hopefully, a truly independent commission will.) Instead, the media protect, even champion him, aware that his lockdown is their type of government — and Cuomo their kind of guy.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent, "The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House." He is a former zpeechwriter to President George H. W. Bush and Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator. Mr. Smith writes twice monthly for Gannett News Service. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.