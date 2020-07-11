Several veterans groups team up to get a new flagpole at the Canandaigua apartments

CANANDAIGUA — Here’s yet another example of just how cold and windy it can be in Canandaigua during the wintertime.

Of course, the story was told Thursday on one of the hottest days of the year. Bob Doeblin, director of housing operations for the Geneva Housing Authority, said how the flagpole at the Liberty Apartments at Parkside just could not withstand the winter winds, no matter what fixes they tried.

The Canandaigua American Legion Post 256, along with several other local veterans organizations, came to the rescue.

“We knew we needed a solution,” said Doeblin, during a ceremony marking the dedication of a new, better secured flagpole.

Here’s what Jill Walter, service coordinator at Liberty, had to say in making the request of the veterans groups.

“The American flag is so important at our site to show our support for our country and our veterans that served for our freedom,” Walter said.

According to Canandaigua Post 256 Commander Larry Gamba, the request was discussed at a meeting of veterans service organizations and the group decided that this deserved funding and support.

“The request met the goals and program support of our organizations,” Gamba said. “Each organization returned to their respective organizations and received the financial support needed for the request.”

In addition to the flagpole, an American flag was raised Thursday to make it official.

“May it always stand tall and fly over our land, representing a government instituted by our founding fathers, that will always champion freedom,” Gamba said.