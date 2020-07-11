Ontario County Historical Society's garden tour takes place July 18

CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Historical Society is hosting its garden tour on July 18, featuring five gardens in the city of Canandaigua, including private residences and the Granger Homestead.

Guests can stroll through the gardens and talk with docents and homeowners about plantings and concepts for each garden.

“Despite the museum being in the fourth tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan — the last tier to open — we felt an outdoor event in mid-July would be a needed break for people, and a safe way to be outside,” said Marci Diehl, executive director of the Historical Society, adding the event allows people to experience some peace and beauty.

The tour is a self-guided driving itinerary, with all the addresses included in the ticket booklet. Since it is outdoors with attendees arriving at the different locations throughout the day, masks are recommended, and social distancing is encouraged.

The Historical Society held its first garden tour last year and the event was well received, Diehl said. In the past, the organization has also held home and barn tours, which were also well attended.

Tickets for this year’s event are already selling well, Diehl said, noting by mid-week, about 50 tickets had been sold online. She added that the event would not have taken place without the help of the organization’s volunteers.

In addition to providing a welcome distraction, Diehl believes the tour can also serve as an inspiration for one’s own garden.

“A garden is a personal space and an expression of one’s personality,” Diehl said.

The historical society worked with members of the Sonnenberg Garden Club and the Ontario County Arts Council in finding and choosing the gardens. Among the historical society representatives were master gardeners.

Diehl said the group dubbed the gardens on the tour “stunners from the street.”

They are all unique, with natural offerings such as herbs, vegetables and a variety of flowers and plantings, she said. One even features colorful silk flowers among the greenery.

The tour runs from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs and drinks will be sold at the Granger Homestead during the event.

Tickets are $20 and are available for sale on the Ontario County Historical Society website, the Renaissance Goodie II Shop, Canandaigua National branches in Brighton, Pittsford, and Perinton, and at CNB’s Main Street and Lakeshore Canandaigua branches.

The garden tour is one of two major fundraisers for the society this year. The second is an interactive dinner theater show slated for November.

The Ontario County Historical Society Museum and Research Center, 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua, is open year-round, offers educational programs and rotating exhibits on subjects pertaining to the origins of Western New York.

Current exhibits include “Coming to America: Ontario County Immigrants” and “Cow to Consumer.” The Ontario County Arts Council also has an exhibit in the museum’s North Gallery, “Colors of Our World."