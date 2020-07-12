Driver was able to exit his vehicle before it caught fire Friday on Route 64 North in East Bloomfield.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with East Bloomfield and Ionia Fire departments responded at 9:22 p.m. to the area of 2380 Route 64 North for a car fire.

According to deputies, Myles Standish, 50, was driving home from work in his black 2011 Kia Sorrento when he noticed smoke exiting the rear of the vehicle. Standish was able to safely maneuver the vehicle to the side of the road and exit the vehicle before it caught fire. The car was engulfed for a short time. East Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments worked to extinguish the fire. Standish was not injured and was the only person in the vehicle.

No other property was damaged from the fire.

Fire personnel shut down Route 64 North from Bennett Road to Eddy Road for about 90 minutes. After the vehicle was towed from the scene, Route 64 reopened for routine traffic.